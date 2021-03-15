Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 182,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

