Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

