CloakCoin Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,868.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016449 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,598,392 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.