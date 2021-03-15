Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 22nd (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group’s (NYSE:RAAS) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Cloopen Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $320,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Cloopen Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

