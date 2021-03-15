Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,702.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 183604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,685 ($22.01).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,307.28.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.