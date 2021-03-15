Cloudbric Market Cap Reaches $13.70 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 190.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $204,267.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.30 or 0.00656540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 575,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

