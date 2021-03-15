Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report $131.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.10 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $91.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $593.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.49 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $851.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.64 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,922 shares of company stock worth $53,367,090. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

