Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

GLV stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

