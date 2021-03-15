CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

