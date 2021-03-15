CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.20. 34,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,615. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

