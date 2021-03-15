CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get CohBar alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.