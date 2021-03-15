Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Cohu stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 885,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,052. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $4,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

