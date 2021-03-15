Coin Artist (COIN) Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $60,491.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00005171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.72 or 0.00663280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

Coin Artist is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.