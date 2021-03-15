Colliers Securities Weighs in on CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,075.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $82,474,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

