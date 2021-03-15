Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.00

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 6191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,456 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,259,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.