Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.00

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 6191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,456 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,259,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
