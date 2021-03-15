Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,648.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 152.7% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.58 million and $7,648.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

