Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT Raised to $8.20 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of CCHWF opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

