Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

JPM stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $154.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. The firm has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

