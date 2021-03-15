Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

