Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 247,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

