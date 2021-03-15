Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $153.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.66 million to $160.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $608.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

CBU stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $2,571,852. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

