Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Community Bank System worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $2,571,852. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.