Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CODYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 369,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,906. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

