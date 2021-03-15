Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (SGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA: SGO) recently:

3/11/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €41.40 ($48.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €47.50 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €47.50 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up €0.66 ($0.78) on Monday, reaching €49.28 ($57.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.12. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

