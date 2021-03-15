Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 604,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 44,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

