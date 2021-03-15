Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 2,660,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,969,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $88,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

