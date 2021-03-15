Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

