Comparing AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.69 -$12.00 million $0.91 25.18 Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.37 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -44.70

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 4 5 0 2.56 Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus price target of $33.82, indicating a potential upside of 47.63%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Harmony Gold Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.