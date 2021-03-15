Compass Group (LON:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,626.50

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25) and last traded at GBX 1,607 ($21.00), with a volume of 4712835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,592 ($20.80).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,444.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The company has a market capitalization of £28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 199.00.

In related news, insider Karen Witts purchased 7,011 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

