Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the February 11th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

