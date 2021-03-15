comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of comScore in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for comScore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

