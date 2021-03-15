comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for comScore in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $262.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in comScore by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in comScore by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

