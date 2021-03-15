Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 8.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.72. 3,822,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,346,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $5,783,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

