Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $12,243.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,328.62 or 1.00085808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00391866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00300787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.49 or 0.00759569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00078080 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032524 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,639,562 coins and its circulating supply is 10,153,084 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

