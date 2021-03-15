Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. (CNTB) plans to raise $150 million in an IPO on Friday, March 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,400,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. generated ($30.3) million in revenue and had a net loss of $119.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $863.1 million.

Jefferies, VB Leerink, Piper Sandler and CICC acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. Our core expertise is in the use of functional cellular assays with T cells to screen and discover potent product candidates against immune targets. Our two most advanced clinical-stage programs include highly differentiated product candidates against validated targets. Our lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, or IL-4Ra, which is a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis, or AD, and asthma. The estimated global market for AD was approximately $10.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $19.3 billion by 2025, a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 13.2%. “.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2012 and has 62 employees. The company is located at Science and Technology Park, East R&D Building, 3rd Floor, 6 Beijing West Road, Taicang, Jiangsu, China 215400 and can be reached via phone at +86 512 5357 7866. or on the web at http://www.connectbiopharm.com.

