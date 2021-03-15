ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

