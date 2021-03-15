Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0621 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $78.66 million and $2.49 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00661761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.