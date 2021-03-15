Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Cap Achieves $3.73 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $244,532.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00663605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025822 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035480 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

