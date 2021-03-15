Contentos (COS) Trading Up 65.1% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $89.76 million and $21.90 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00664409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,930,239,326 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

