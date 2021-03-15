Continental Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

