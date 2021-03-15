Continental Grain Co. Acquires Shares of 83,000 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 1.8% of Continental Grain Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FMX opened at $74.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
