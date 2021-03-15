Continental Grain Co. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Continental Grain Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 3.7% of Continental Grain Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Continental Grain Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $206.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

