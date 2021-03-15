Continental Grain Co. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000. Lamb Weston makes up about 2.5% of Continental Grain Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Continental Grain Co. owned 0.07% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW opened at $81.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

