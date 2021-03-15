Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

CLR opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

