ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ContraFect by 477.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 475,029 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ContraFect by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.