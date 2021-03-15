ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.14. 1,831,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 703,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $170.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 475,029 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 229,629 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 213,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

