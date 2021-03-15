Contrasting Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.86 $226.00 million $5.66 16.61 Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 2.99% 25.09% 6.45% Telos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Science Applications International and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 0 8 0 3.00 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Telos has a consensus target price of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Telos.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Telos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; U.S. Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and Department of Justice and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also streamlines and automates the process of selecting, applying, and monitoring security controls for cloud-based systems and applications; assesses, designs, and delivers identity and access solutions to protect national security assets, people, and facilities; and issues smart card-based secure credentials for active duty uniformed service personnel, selected reserve, DoD civilian employees, and eligible contractor personnel. In addition, it offers secure mobility solutions that reduce the risk and assures safe communication across the enterprise and world; Telos Automated Message Handling System, which protects and enhances the communications; real-time data collection on personnel movement and location information for operating forces, government civil servants, and government contractors; and nationwide identity verification, fingerprinting, and photo services. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

