Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Up 54.6% in February

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 11th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

VLRS stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

