CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 6.7%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 3,523,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,902,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,408,000 after buying an additional 792,211 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CoreCivic by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 781,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 385,385 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

