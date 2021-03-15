CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 6.7%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 3,523,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,902,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
