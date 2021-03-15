Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 873,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,179. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

